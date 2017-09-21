Filed Under:Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Police say the woman caught on camera trying to break into a Rocklin home has been identified and arrested.

Surveillance video of the suspect was posted to the Rocklin Police Department’s Facebook page back in August and was quickly shared out by many area residents. The woman’s face was clearly seen on camera.

Thursday, Rocklin police announced that the woman had been identified thanks to the public’s help.

A warrant was issued and the woman was taken into custody in a neighboring county.

The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Olivehurst resident Shannon Silva.

 

