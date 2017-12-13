By Steph Rodriguez



Sometimes, it’s hard to buy the perfect gift for the ones you love during the holidays, so why not get them a gift card to one of Sacramento’s most unique, locally owned businesses so they can pick up something special they’re sure to love? From old-school toy emporiums, vintage clothing boutiques, historic movie theaters, records stores and specialty coffee shops, this list includes the very best local gift card ideas that will be the best stocking-stuffers.

Phono Select Records

2475 Fruitridge Road

Sacramento, CA 95822

(916) 400-3164

www.phonoselect.com

Open everyday from noon to 6 p.m. Phono Select Records has a large selection of both new and used records, tapes, CDs, books, magazines, toys, and T-shirts that span across every genre imaginable. Co-owner Dal Basi is known in Sacramento as an avid audiophile who will recommend something completely new to add to your music collection while at the same time helping you find a band in the same musical realm of your liking that is sure to be stuck on repeat. Inside its new location on Fruitridge Road, there are a few old-school arcade games and vintage toys on display, and sometimes, there’s even live music from local and touring bands on the weekends. Stop by this wonderful Sacramento gem to pick up a few gift cards for the audiophiles in your family.

Temple Coffee Roasters

2829 S St.

Sacramento, Ca 95816