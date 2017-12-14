Filed Under:Sacramento, sexual harassment

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California’s Democratic Senate leader is calling on Sen. Tony Mendoza take a leave of absence amid a sexual misconduct probe.

Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon said Thursday that Mendoza hasn’t yet agreed to the request. The Senate is investigating three claims of sexual misconduct by Mendoza toward young women who worked for him. De Leon and Mendoza used to share a home in Sacramento.

De Leon’s comments came during a press conference to announce the Senate’s hiring of two law firms to handle all investigations of sexual misconduct by lawmakers or Senate employees.

The firms are Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Van Dermyden Maddux. They have established a hotline for people to call to report misbehavior.

De Leon says he plans to soon release more detailed information about complaints and investigations against lawmakers to reporters.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

