FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say the death of a state inmate is being investigated as a homicide after an apparent struggle between two cellmates at a Northern California prison.
California State Prison, Sacramento, officials say 48-year-old Juan Victoria was found unresponsive in his cell before noon Monday.
His cellmate, 34-year-old David Acuna, had what officials say were minor injuries showing a possible struggle between the two inmates.
Victoria was serving a 24-year sentence from Sacramento County for voluntary manslaughter with a firearm, assault, false imprisonment, and injuring a spouse or cohabitant.
Acuna is serving a life sentence, also from Sacramento County, for murder and arson.
Acuna was convicted for the death of Patrick Kendrick, 32, whose body was found inside the apartment in the 3700 block of Norwood Avenue in February of 2013.
Inmates’ movements in one housing unit of the maximum-security prison have been restricted during the investigation.
