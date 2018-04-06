WATCH LIVE:Atmospheric river moves into Northern California
MARYSVILLE (CBS13/AP) – Authorities say they shot and killed a man after pursuing him across Yuba County and after he fired at a police dog.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Wheatland police attempted to pull over a drunken driving suspect around 2:30 a.m. Friday but the man would not stop.

The driver was finally stopped with spike strips as he entered Marysville some 13 miles (21 kilometers) away.

Authorities from several agencies approached the vehicle and ordered the man to surrender but he refused.

They used a county sheriff’s canine to bring the suspect out, but he fired at the dog. Authorities returned fire and the suspect died at the scene.

The dog was wounded in the neck and is expected to survive. It’s in stable condition, authorities say.

An investigation is pending.

