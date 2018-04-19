SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 27: Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, disrupts a special city council meeting at Sacramento City Hall on March 27, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hundreds packed a special city council at Sacramento City Hall to address concerns over the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Stevante Clark, the outspoken brother of Stephon Clark, has been arrested.

He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail at 12:10 p.m. Thursday on charges of making threats intending to cause death or great bodily injury and making harassing calls to 911.

Clark is currently ineligible for bail.

His next court date is Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Clark spoke to CBS13 earlier this month after receiving inpatient mental health treatment at UC Davis Medical Center following a disturbance call a hotel on Del Paso Boulevard.

During the interview, the 25-year-old said he was regretful and embarrassed about some of his behavior over the last few weeks, but wanted the world to know he’s not crazy but needs mental help.

“I hate my life,” he said. “Something is very wrong up there; I can admit that, but I’m not out here doing crazy, stupid belligerent things. I’m trying to take care of my family.”

As Stephon’s death became international news, Stevante’s behavior has played out for the country to see. He’s made several emotional appearances at rallies and at his brother’s funeral that he says he was quickly criticized for.