SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The brother of Stephon Clark was released from jail on Monday afternoon and spoke with CBS13 he says in an effort to set the record straight.

Clark says he had an epiphany in jail, saying he’s had a hard time coping with his brother’s death. But he insists he’s not mentally ill.

“I thought I had mental health issues, but I talked to a chaplain in there and they told me I gotta quit saying that, ’cause I don’t have that,” he said.

Clark made his first court appearance on Monday on charges that he assaulted his roommate, vandalized their home and abused the 911 system.

Clark was held without bail since his Thursday arrest, but a judge released him on the condition that he stop making “annoying” 911 calls and keep at least 100 feet away from the woman he’s accused of threatening with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors had invited Clark to apply for acceptance to a mental health court during Monday’s hearing. If he completed that program, charges would be dropped.

His next court appearance is May 9.