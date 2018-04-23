  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:30 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:30 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:00 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Lemor Abrams
Filed Under:Sacramento, Stephon Clark, Stevante Clark

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The brother of Stephon Clark was released from jail on Monday afternoon and spoke with CBS13 he says in an effort to set the record straight.

Clark says he had an epiphany in jail, saying he’s had a hard time coping with his brother’s death. But he insists he’s not mentally ill.

“I thought I had mental health issues, but I talked to a chaplain in there and they told me I gotta quit saying that, ’cause I don’t have that,” he said.

Clark made his first court appearance on Monday on charges that he assaulted his roommate, vandalized their home and abused the 911 system.

Clark was held without bail since his Thursday arrest, but a judge released him on the condition that he stop making “annoying” 911 calls and keep at least 100 feet away from the woman he’s accused of threatening with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors had invited Clark to apply for acceptance to a mental health court during Monday’s hearing. If he completed that program, charges would be dropped.

His next court appearance is May 9.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s