DALLAS (CBS13) – Southwest announced Thursday it will offer nonstop flights from Sacramento International Airport to Hawaii, if the plan gets FAA approval.

The Dallas-based airline previously said it would offer the nonstop service, but hadn’t disclosed which West Coast airports would provide that service. Thursday it said Sacramento (SMF), Oakland Metropolitan Airport (OAK), San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) would be the initial getaway cities.

READ ALSO: Frontier Returning to SMF; Offering Flights to Vegas, Denver

Last week, Southwest said the flights would go to four Hawaiian destinations: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu (HNL), Kahului Airport on Maui (OGG), Lihue Airport on Kauai (LIH), and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) on the leeward side of The Island of Hawaii.

Southwest still needs to get regulatory approvals. Dates and ticket prices haven’t been disclosed.