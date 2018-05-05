  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under: Nevada County, Stan Norman, Stanley Norman

NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — Nevada County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that the Hummer SUV belonging to missing Vietnam Veteran, Stanley Norman had been located.

According to a press release by the Sheriff’s office, Norman’s SUV was located on Friday by a man who believed the Silver Hummer H2 belonged to Norman.  The vehicle was found in an undisclosed rural area of Nevada County.

Search efforts are still underway to locate 70-year-old Stan Norman, who went missing April 18th.

READ MORE: Where Is Stan Norman? Veteran Missing In Nevada County Nearly 2 Weeks

