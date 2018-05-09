SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Justin Timberlake is hiring a social media coordinator for his concert tour.

LinkedIn and Live Nation Entertainment teamed up to find a guest social media manager for JT’s “Man of the Woods” tour.

In order to be considered, you need to post a video to LinkedIn before 11:59 pm on Sunday, May 13 describing how this opportunity would “fuel your passions or boost your career.” You must be at least 18 and use the hashtag #LinkedInTopCompaniesContest.

The winner will join the Live Nation social media team in Dallas and serve as the social media coordinator for the May 27 concert. The winner will interact with concertgoers, get behind-the-scenes access, and share content from a VIP seat.

JT is bringing the “Man of the Woods” tour to Golden 1 Center on November 18.