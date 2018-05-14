SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Professional basketball will continue this summer at the Golden 1 Center.

The Sacramento Kings will host the California Classic Summer League for 4 NBA teams, the Kings, the Golden Sate Warriors, the LA Lakers, and the Miami Heat.

The teams will each play a doubleheader on July 2, July 3, and July 5, for a total of 6 games for each team. Modified game rules will be in place, similar to other Summer League games, including 10-minute quarters.

The rosters will be made up of rookies selected in the 2018 draft, players entering their second season, plus athletes looking to make NBA and G League rosters.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 14 for Kings Season Ticket Members. The general public can buy tickets, including a 3-day pass, starting Thursday, May 17. Tickets are available on kings.com.

After the games on Tuesday, July 3rd fans can attend a post-game outdoor party.

As part of the Kings partnership with Build. Black. Coalition, youth basketball teams from underserved communities will participate in a youth forum before the California Classic. They’ll have the chance to talking about issues impacting them before watching the 4 teams compete.