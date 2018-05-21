SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A five-year-old discovered dead in a Sacramento storage unit may have been kept in a dog cage in a Reno apartment before she died, according to new reports.

The father and stepmom of Cali, the young girl found dead, are now both facing charges.

A Reno TV station obtained an affidavit that says police found an animal crate inside the couple’s Reno apartment bathroom. It had handcuffs attached and food nearby, but no evidence of a pet.

The stepmom reportedly told police Cali was unresponsive earlier this month. They tried CPR before putting girl in cold water, then into a duffel bag.

The child’s body was apparently kept in a closet for a week as the father reportedly searched the web on how to get rid of a body.

He allegedly eventually drove the body to a Sacramento storage facility on El Camino Avenue.

Cali’s stepmom is in jail in Nevada is facing child abuse charges.

The biological mother who lives in Oakland is asking friends on social media to ignore reporters if they call.