WALNUT CREEK (CBS13) – Nearly three-quarters (73%) of Americans say they wouldn’t feel comfortable riding in an autonomous vehicle, according to a new report from AAA.

In January only 63% of people said they would be uncomfortable.

READ ALSO: Driverless Cars Might Be Tested On Sacramento Streets Soon

Other key findings of the survey:

  • 20% would trust a self-driving vehicle
  • 7% are unsure
  • 83% of women are afraid
  • 63% of men are afraid
  • 64% of Millennial drivers are afraid

Many drivers (63%) also don’t feel safe sharing the road with fully self-driving cars, according to the survey. However, 55% of drivers would like to have semi-autonomous technology in the next car they buy or lease.

