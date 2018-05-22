  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Homicide, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and a second person injured.

The scene is along the 3800 block of Dry Creek Road.

Sacramento police say they responded a little after midnight due to a ShotSpotter alert. Neighbors also called 911 to report a shooting near Dry Creek Road and Harris Avenue.

At the scene, two people who had been shot were found. One of the people were taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The other person was unresponsive when officers showed up; that person was later declared dead at the scene, police say.

Homicide detectives are now canvassing the area and have taken over the investigation.

The identity of the person killed has not been released at this point. A suspect and a motive for the shooting have still not been identified.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Sacramento police at (916) 264-5471.

