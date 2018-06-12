SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns will face off on Saturday, July 7 in the NBA Summer League.

The Kings pick 2nd in the upcoming NBA Draft, the Suns pick 1st.

All 30 NBA teams will play in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League for the first time. The league tips off Friday, July 6.

The 82 games are played over a 12-day span.

The Kings schedule:

July 7 vs. Phoenix (4:30 pm)

July 8 vs. LA Clippers (8 pm)

July 10 vs. Memphis (3:30 pm)

Tournament games begin Wednesday, July 11. The Championship is Tuesday, July 17.

The NBA Summer League starts a day after the conclusion of the California Classic Summer League being hosted in Sacramento. That league features the Kings, Warriors, Lakers and Heat. Click HERE for the schedule.