TURLOCK (CBS13) — A man was found dead in Turlock Tuesday morning and police are looking for more information.

Turlock Police responded to a call around 11:28 a.m. Tuesday morning from a citizen advising of a man who appeared dead on the 100 block of Almond.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Daniel Russell. Russell was shot at least one time and was the victim of a homicide, Turlock Police said.

ALSO: Hearing For Parents In ‘House Of Horrors’ Case Reveals Daughter’s 911 Call

Police believe that the victim was killed in the trailer he was residing in several hours before he was found. The incident does not appear to be a random act of violence nor is it gang-related.

The victim and suspect(s) may have known each other, according to detectives.

Turlock Police Detectives are asking for anyone who was in the 100 block of Almond on Monday night or early Tuesday morning to contact them with any information about this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Jason Tosta at 209-668-5550 ext. 6624. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.