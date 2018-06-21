It is Thursday, the first day of summer, and the temperatures are starting to rise well into the 90s in a lot of locations. They’ll get into the triple digits as we go through the next couple of days, heading into the first weekend of summer.

Sacramento-area 7-Day Weather Forecast

In fact, in place already starting through pretty much the middle of the day tomorrow all the way to the end of the day on Sunday, there is a heat advisory for much of Northern California, including the Central Valley and portions of the foothills. There’s also a red flag warning, which goes into effect in the early morning hours of Saturday into the tail end of the day on Sunday.

We’ve got heat issues just for people and also dry conditions to prompt us to be concerned with elevated fire danger — courtesy of high pressure over the top of us. There’s just a little bit of spin to the north but that is going to stay up and away. The ridge is going to build in, and as it builds on in, the daytime highs are going to start to crank.

So daytime highs tomorrow are between 100-105 degrees and pretty much more of the same on Saturday. Saturday should be the toastiest day as we go through the weekend. We’ll start to see some cooling and some onshore flow as we get into Sunday, and that’s, of course, the leading edge of a significant cooldown. We could be down into the 80s by the middle of next week.

It’ll be warm and sunny in the Sierra tomorrow with patchy fog to start. Skies will clear out in the afternoon. Daytime highs right along the coast will be between 70 and 75 degrees.

