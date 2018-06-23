RED BLUFF (CBS 13) — 6800 customers in Chico, Redding, and Red Bluff areas are without power Saturday night. 3200 additional outages are due to the fires in Tehama County.

CAL FIRE requested that PG&E shut down the power lines in the Red Bluff area as the Stoll Fire and Lane Fires grow. By 8 p.m. Saturday the Lane Fire was 2,500 acres and the Stoll Fire remained at 500 acres.

There are evacuations for both fires.

This power shut off is not part of the PG&E safety power shut off program which was announced this month.

PG&E does not know when power will be restored to the area.