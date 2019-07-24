



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With Summer in full swing, forecasters are warning about triple digits heading into the weekend.

Over at Der Biergarten on K street, they are doing what they can to help customers beat the heat.

“Thank God they have these misters,” said Laura Jove.

With scorching temperatures above 100 degrees, Jove says a cold beer and misters do the trick. But she’s bracing for a spike with temperatures expected to climb up to 107.

“I definitely saw all the prep for it, to stay inside this weekend, so I’m trying to prepare a little bit,” she said.

But the mini-heatwave didn’t stop the Little League West Regional Finals between Hawaii and North Natomas.

“Today we were definitely feeling it. But we have fans in the dugouts, trying to keep the players cool,” said PJ Schneider, Little League Tournament Director.

With fans and umbrellas in hand, the crowd was in full support of their players.

“It’s been really hot, trying to stay cool with all the gadgets and sprayers. This is a cooler scarf, we dip it in cool water,” said Christine Vela.

While staying hydrated is key. A little sweet hydration can’t hurt. Dozens packed Gunther’s Ice Cream Wednesday night and one man told CBS13 it’s about time summer finally kicked in.

Forecasters say Thursday will still be hot, but with an increase in clouds, there will be a slight relief before the temperatures crank up this weekend.