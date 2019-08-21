STOCKTON (CBS13) – The City of Stockton is ordering six pallet yards to close over public safety concerns.
Officials posted cease and desist operations notices to the six businesses Wednesday morning. The yards won’t be allowed to continue operations until their fire, building and municipal code violations have been addressed.
This year, large fires erupted at two of the six pallet yards that were ordered to close: an April 23 six-alarm fire at California Pallets on W. Scotts Avenue and a May 14 fire at Central Pallets on E. Market Street.
The other pallets yards ordered to close are: AA Universal Pallets on Navy Drive, G. Pallets on Sanguinetti Lane, New Star Pallets on E. Fremont Street and Pallet Guy on N. Union Street.
City officials say the yards have been given repeated notices on violations on the volume of wooden pallets and how those pallets are stored.
