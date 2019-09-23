



— An Amber Alert was called off by the California Highway Patrol for a missing two-year-old Merced boy and his father.

Two bodies were found in Tuolumne County in a vehicle linked to their disappearance. Family members confirm the two bodies are that of two-year-old John Weir, and his father Steven, 32.

The car and two bodies were found near a campground, a place without cell phone service and a main road. Campers who spoke with CBS13 confirm Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were on the campground for hours Sunday. They were told by deputies that a pinged cell phone led them to Sandy Flat campground.

The Sheriff’s Office says the car was found on Clark Fork road. Now, the coroner’s office is conducting an autopsy for a positive ID to find out exactly how this father and son died.

The Amber Alert was issued Saturday. That morning, Steven Weir was supposed to meet with his son’s mother Sarah, but he never showed up to their child custody exchange location.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Weir abducted his son, triggering the statewide Amber Alert. At the time, Weir was considered armed and dangerous. Deputies found his red Hyundai Sunday.

We spoke with one camper, Kim Smith, who was there Sunday. She had heard about the Amber Alert and saw Sheriff’s deputies on scene.

She said, “I was shocked to hear about it. I keep trying to read my book, but I can’t. The Deputies told me they pinged a cell phone connected to the Amber Alert, and it took them here.”

We are expecting to learn more from the Tuolumne Sheriff’s Department about their investigation.

CBS13 did speak with the mother, Sarah Weir, who said it is still too soon to talk about the loss of her son.