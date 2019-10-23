



EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Leaving a legacy of love, fallen El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael is being remembered as a family man with deep community roots.

Ismael was shot and killed while responding to a report of thieves at a Somerset marijuana grow early Wednesday morning. A memorial in his honor continued to grow outside the sheriff’s office throughout the day.

Many family and friends spoke fondly of Ishmael and said they’re shocked this happened in their community to a man born and bred, who leaves behind a wife and three children.

El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini said Ishmael had a positive outlook.

“Brian worked in this community and lived in this community; he was easy to talk to, kind, and always positive. He never had a bad day, was a loving father and husband, leaves behind his wife and three children,” D’Agostini said.

George Turnboo knew Ishmael well. He said Ishmael grew up in El Dorado, just minutes from where he served as a sheriff’s deputy. His yearbook photo is now on display at Ponderosa High School. Ishmael also worked as a Placerville police officer before joining the El Dorado County Sheriff’s office.

“When you lose somebody that’s really close to our community, sorry, it breaks my heart,” Turnboo said.

Turnboo also lives one mile from where Ishmael was shot and is not sure when he’ll return home as the investigation continues. He said doesn’t know how the community will recover.

“When you lose somebody like that, that’s very special to the community and for law enforcement, it takes a toll on everybody,” Turnboo said.

Deputy Ishmael also worked with Child and Family Services, helping youth in crisis. Anna Gleason is the CEO and said Ishmael made a major impact on the lives of kids who were struggling. She said she’ll miss “that friendly face, despite being in uniform or out of uniform…being kind.”

At the corner store just down the street from his home, Ishmael often checked on Paul Adams and his store. The two became good friends.

“[He was a] great guy, great cop. Great for the public. I can’t say how sad I am for his family, friends, and his patrons. He did good work out here, he was a great guy,” Adams said.

The community is holding a candlelight ceremony in Deputy Ishmael’s honor at the bell tower Thursday at 6. There is also a fundraiser underway for Ishmael’s family.