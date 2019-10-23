EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The 911 call that brought El Dorado County Deputy Brian Ishmael to the Somerset home where he was shot, was about a theft from a marijuana grow.
CBS13 dug deeper into what the rules are when it comes to marijuana gardens in El Dorado County.
There are no legal commercial grows in El Dorado County after they were recently outlawed. Voters did recently pass an ordinance that will soon allow permitting, but the county has not even started accepting applications yet.
It appeared there was a small marijuana grow on the property where Deputy Ishmael was shot. People in El Dorado County can grow personal medical cannabis outdoors. The law allows 200 square feet of plants per medical marijuana card, up to 600 square feet total for a collective.
It’s not clear if that’s what we were looking at in this situation. Public records indicate there is only a mobile home on this property. The owners on record have a permanent address in Arizona.
CBS13 requested records of any cannabis inspections, warrants, or regulatory activity related to this address. We are waiting on those from the state.