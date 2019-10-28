



AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — As thousands of PG&E crews restore power, some people are already thinking about what’s ahead.

PG&E said another outage affecting approximately 605,000 customers in parts of 29 counties will happen Tuesday. In Amador County, some haven’t had power since Saturday and waited in long lines for gas Monday.

“They’re talking about shutting us down again. It’s not even back on and they’re talking about shutting it back down again on Tuesday,” said Richard VanDerworp.

Some residents are at their wit’s end, while others accept this is the way it’s going to be.

“We’ve got to get used to it I guess,” said Frank Manzano, who owns the Highway House Restaurant and Bar in Jackson.

Manzano is storing food in a deep freezer. His dining room was empty Monday afternoon, at a time when it would normally be packed.

“We do about 250 customers a day and we haven’t had any since Saturday afternoon,” he said.

Lines for gas at the Jackson Rancheria station were long enough to cause a backlog on Highway 88 Monday. This gas station expects to run out of regular gas, but the CEO said he would sell premium at the regular price to help out the community.

Hospice care providers for Amador and Calaveras counties also worried about their patients, as roughly half don’t have generators for their oxygen tanks and are looking at six months or less to live.

“We can’t re-do hospice, so everything we do we make sure we do it right the first time and this puts lots of extra pressure on us,” said Sheila Forney, the director of patient care resources at Hospice of Amador and Calaveras Counties

The planned shutoff for Tuesday will be the fourth outage people in Jackson have dealt with in just a few weeks.