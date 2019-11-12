



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A $27 million step forward was taken Tuesday for the Sacramento Railyard project.

Construction has already begun on the multi-million dollar plan. On Tuesday, the city increased its commitment to the project when the city council approved a $27.2 million loan to pay for infrastructure around the privately-funded $300 million soccer stadium.

The Railyards can be considered its own city within Sacramento, including a hospital, housing, office space, shopping, and a huge Major League Soccer stadium that will share more than 240-acres.

Nena’s Restaurant just a few hundred feet from soon-to-be-completed Railyards can’t wait for the project to be done.

“I’m very excited to have a lot of different people from all around and more new customers here,” Jasmine Esparza said.

Nena’s has been here for five years and most of their customers have been from nearby hotels, but now owners say they expect a strong revenue jump with the inflow of people visiting the Railyards.

“I know we’re opening the bar area, and we’ll be hiring more new employees,” Esparza said.

Visit Sacramento believes this project could increase profits for businesses all over the city, just the results from the new downtown arena.

“I would say over the next few years, five years, 10 years you’re going to see a lot more development”, says Mike Testa with Visit Sacramento.

Testa said there are restaurants nine to 10 blocks away that are benefiting from game nights.

The stadium set to be completed by 2022, aligned with the team’s first season of Major League Soccer.