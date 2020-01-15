



DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — A big winter storm is headed for the Sierra.

Communities as low as 2,000 feet could see some snow overnight into Thursday. Up higher at Donner Summit, 18 to 24 inches is expected to fall through Friday. The snow and high winds could create whiteout conditions.

For folks at Boreal Ski Resort, it’s what comes after the storm that’s most exciting. On Wednesday night, skiers and snowboarders got their last rounds in before the storm hits.

“My mom’s been talking about it all week and me and my boys out here, we want to go Thursday and Wednesday but yeah it’s like screwing up our plans,” said Joey Rocha.

Others are excited about the possible 18 to 24 inches headed to Donner Summit. The snowpack is at about 75% of what it should be and those hitting slopes are noticing.

“They’ve done a pretty good job out here on the roads and I really hope it comes because I really want to snow…we’ve been totally wanting the snow,” said Jay Stewart.

Caltrans will have maintenance crews staffed 24/7 Thursday, removing snow and preparing the roads.

High school snowboarder Adele Domenici said her practice is canceled on Thursday because of the storm, but once it passes, the powdery snow left behind is a huge asset for her sport.

“For racing, for instance, it’s way better, the powder and stuff instead of ice where you could slip out,” she said.

A spokesperson for California Highway Patrol said they aren’t expecting any traffic issues Wednesday evening, just high winds.