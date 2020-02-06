



FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — A store clerk says a robbery suspect came barging into his business with a gun on Tuesday night.

Jay has closed up shop thousands of times at Smart Mart at the corner of San Juan Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard. In his five years in the states after moving from India, he never envisioned his night would end being robbed at gunpoint.

“Immediately, one guy come and ask me for, ‘Money, money, money,’” Jay said.

Jay, who didn’t want to give his last name to protect his identity, told CBS13 just before 10:30 p.m. the masked man ran into the store.

“He come from this side. I opened the register like and I go ‘Okay! Okay. That’s it. That’s it,’” Jay said. “[This is] the first time that this happened. I was a little scared because at gunpoint; it’s my life. My family. My mom, dad. My wife.”

READ: Deputies Searching For 3 Suspects Accused Of Stealing Alcohol From Placer County Store And Attacking Employee

Jay said he wasn’t hurt and the armed robber made away with $200 and a few packs of cigarettes in just a couple of minutes. His boss, Chamkaur Sahota, says he was praying none of his guys were hurt when he got the call about what happened.

“We have been here 21 years and never had that happened,” Sahota said. “He followed the directions that are given. Basically open the drawer and walk away. You know all of this can be saved. All of this can be remade money-wise.”

Some customers can’t believe this happened at their regular store.

“This stuff really needs to stop,” Nicholas Oregel said.

ALSO: Pair Suspected Of Stealing Catalytic Converter Arrested In Elk Grove

“It’s unfortunate somebody had to put a gun to the guy’s head. It’s not right,” Gersson Bran said.

Jay said he will keep coming back to work even after staring down the barrel of a gun.

“I’m a shy guy. I’m not known for knowing trouble. I’m simple. I’m responsible for my family,” Jay said.

That’s a mantra Sahota hopes is learned by others.

“Hard work every day is what’s going to make your life better. Life of crime is not going to pay you,” Sahota said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said its robbery detectives are investigating this situation and are still looking for the man on that tape.