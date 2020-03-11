SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The NBA announced it will suspend the season following Wednesday night’s games after an NBA player tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The NBA said a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the tip-off of Wednesday’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma. Officials canceled that game when the test result was reported.
Fans entering @Golden1Center learning @NBA has suspended season over corona virus. pic.twitter.com/pUawD1S1DB
— stevelarge (@largesteven) March 12, 2020
The Sacramento Kings are still set to play the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.
It was announced earlier in the day that the Golden State Warriors will play in an empty arena after San Francisco officials announced Wednesday they were banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people at public events for at least the next two weeks in wake of the local coronavirus outbreak.
The league said gameplay will be suspended following tonight’s schedule of games.
Earlier Wednesday NCAA President Mark Emmert announced that only essential staff and limited family will be allowed to attend the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Some games are scheduled to take place at the Golden 1 Center.
READ MORE HERE: NCAA Tournament Games To Be Held Without Fans, Including Upcoming Golden 1 Center Matches