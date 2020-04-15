



STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man was arrested Wednesday for the second time in two days after Stockton police officers located a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Jason Gaul, 33, and Alvin Rylas, 25, were arrested without incident after the vehicle was found near Park Street and Center Street.

Gaul was also arrested Tuesday on vehicle tampering and resisting arrest charges. He was released the same day due to the $0 bail policy that is in place for the state during the coronavirus crisis.

As CBS13 reported yesterday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow said Gaul was released from the county jail on Friday as part of the public health order requiring the release of non-violent inmates with less than 60 days left in their sentence.

Withrow said Gaul has four prior convictions for stealing vehicles and was in custody for his fifth. Gaul was out for three days before he was arrested Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Gaul was charged with grand theft of a vehicle, looting, vandalism, and committing a felony while on probation. Because he is charged with looting, Gaul will not be eligible for the $0 bail this time.

Rylas was charged with grand theft of a vehicle, looting, and vandalism.

In Stanislaus County, the district attorney is also considering charging defendants with looting when they are arrested for theft, grand theft, or robbery during this state of emergency order. The looting charge is a felony and does not qualify for $0 bail.

Defendants charged with looting will have to go before a court and cannot be automatically released on bail.

The minimum sentence for looting is three to six months in jail and can include an additional 80 to 240 hours of community service.