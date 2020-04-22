



SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The pursuit suspect who was shot by a Sacramento County homeowner Monday evening has died, authorities confirmed.

According to the Sacramento County Coroner’s website, the suspect, 25-year-old Tyler Rae of Antioch, died Monday.

Rae was shot by a homeowner while he was running from deputies in the 4400 block of Belmont Place Lane. The sheriff’s office said he Rae was wanted in connection to an attempted robbery in Rocklin over the weekend.

Rocklin police spotted Rae’s black SUV on Monday and when they tried to pull him over, they say he drove off down Interstate 80. California Highway Patrol officer and Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies helped with the chase which ended near the I-80 Auburn exit when Rae got out of his black SUV and ran into a residential neighborhood.

That’s when Rae was shot and taken to an area hospital.

At this point, the homeowner is not facing any charges.

“We believe the homeowner was in fear for his life and in fear for his life did use deadly force on the suspect,” Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tess Deterding said.