



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A major hospital expansion is opening just as health authorities look for more beds amidst the coronavirus crisis.

Sutter Roseville moved up the opening of their 98,400 square-foot emergency room ICU expansion a month early to help fight the battle against COVID-19.

“It was in February it became clear we needed to be prepared for a surge for potential COVID-19 patients,” said Sutter Roseville CEO Brian Alexander.

The $178 million project began in 2017 amidst a growing need in the region for emergency services, critical care rooms and interventional cardiac and neurological procedures.

“It serves 85,000 patients a year and it was built on a chassis for 60,000 visitors,” said Alexander.

There are now 24 additional ICU rooms for a total of 56 beds, and there is an additional 34 emergency beds for a total of 68.

“All have private rooms, sliding glass doors, curtains for privacy and to also keep the noise down,” said clinical director Keegan Kirby.

The clinicians and staff were actually in on the design phase, coming up with a mock-up to make sure there was enough space in the room.

Two negative pressure rooms for use during treatment of coronavirus patients, or other emerging infectious diseases, were also added.

“We are really capable of seeing anything that comes our way,” said Alexander.

Larger spaces like waiting areas are even designed to accommodate a large influx of patients in case of a mass casualty event or a pandemic. Kirby revealed an outlet behind a painting, sliding it open to reveal an oxygen outlet.

Altogether, the expansion doubles the emergency department. It couldn’t happen at a more critical time when patients are in dire need of critical care – because there’s not just the possibility of a coronavirus surge now.

“We have also seen patients who typically come into the ER stay home, so what’s happening is a number are showing up with more acute diseases when they do have an issue,” he said.

They will begin accepting patients Tuesday at 7 a.m.