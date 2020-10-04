NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Another shooting in North Sacramento on Sunday put one person in the hospital, authorities said.

Officers received reports of shots fired at around 1:50 p.m. from the 3100 block of Del Paso Boulevard, just west of the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The victim’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening. Their identity was not released.

Information regarding a suspect or whether the shooting was random or targeted was not available.

Multiple shootings, two of which were fatal, occurred in the North Sacramento and Arden-Arcade areas on Saturday.

A drive-by shooting at Mama Marks Park in Del Paso Heights took the life of 9-year-old Makaylah Brent, injured a 6-year-old girl and also put two adults in the hospital, with one being in critical condition.

Three other people were injured in a separate shooting that occurred Saturday evening just north of Fairbanks Elementary School. A man was listed in critical condition, but as of Sunday, police said all three victims were stable.

There was no suspect information available for either shooting.

In the Arden-Arcade area, a man shot three people before taking his own life by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators said this shooting appeared to be random.

Also in Sacramento, a 17-year-old boy was found shot and unresponsive after crashing into a pole along Jackson Road, west of Cristo Rey High School near Granite Regional Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene and information regarding a suspect was not available.