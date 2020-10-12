SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several questions remain unanswered after the death of Sac High senior Jaylen Betschart.

Promising to keep their star quarterback’s memory alive, Sacramento Charter High School created a memorial to remember the slain 17-year-old. Friends and family gathered to remember Betschart Monday, a little over a week after he was killed. The memorial sits outside the field where Betshcart practiced, the fence is flooded with pictures of him as people continue to stop by and share memories.

Coach Michele reflected on Betschart, whom she often found running a mile in his cleats at school. She says Betschart was dedicated to being a student-athlete and getting good grades. She’s now preparing to help other students heal while her heart is also broken.

“But as a teacher, it’s hard when you are looking at a screen and I’m going to allow them to cry and I’m going to allow them to speak and I’m going to allow them to express that love,” she said.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with Betschart’s death, but have not released any other information regarding the case. CBS13 is working to get answers from the department about what led up to the shooting and if the two knew each other and if there are any other suspects. Police aren’t releasing any other information telling CBS13 there is still an active investigation.

“Our kids are killing each other and what can we do as a community to prevent that from happening,” science teacher Domina Stamas said.

Stamas says Betschart had a love for NASA and was always involved in class.

“He was a light in everybody’s lives,” she said.

People can continue to share memories of Betschart all week and candles will be lit every night in his honor.