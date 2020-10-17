FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Authorities have identified the man killed in a drive-by shooting in a Fairfield shopping mall parking lot.

Fairfield resident Jose Cortes, 20, was confirmed as the victim that was part of a group the suspect fired several shots at on Thursday night along Horizon Drive, the Fairfield Police Department said.

Cortes was taken to North Bay Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

A nearby business caught the shooting on surveillance video. In that video, you can see the group of people standing outside of their cars in the parking lot. It’s only them in the area until another car pulls in. It passed by, but then doubled back and fired off the shots.

Fairfield police said this was an isolated incident and that there is no immediate danger to the community. Officers describe the suspect as a possible Hispanic male in his 30s.

Anyone who may have information that could lead to the identification of a suspect is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.