SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California’s Republican Party is claiming victory against Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s push against their unofficial ballot drop boxes.

On Wednesday, the California GOP announced that they had prevailed in a hearing brought by Becerra about handing over the names and contact information of people who used the unofficial ballot drop boxes.

The attorney general had previously ordered the party to remove unofficial ballot boxes that had been placed in some parts of California. Becerra backed off on removing the boxes when GOP leaders said they would no longer label the boxes as “official.”

The California Republican Party prevailed today in a hearing on the state's attempted voter privacy violations and partisan harassment

However, Becerra’s office continued to investigate and eventually issued subpoenas to the state GOP that ordered them to reveal the location of every unofficial ballot box – as well as the names, addresses and dates of birth for anyone who had used them.

Hector Barajas, spokesperson for the California GOP, claimed in a statement after the judge’s decision that Becerra’s order amounted to attempted violations of voter privacy as well as “partisan harassment.”

“The California Republican Party will continue to help Californians vote safely and securely by continuing to gather ballots in trusted places, and deliver them promptly according to law,” Barajas said in a statement.

Becerra’s office said that they were continuing to review the matter after the hearing.