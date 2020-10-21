SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Counties across the region are setting up alternative ways to assist voters who choose to forego a mask.

In Sacramento County, voters are encouraged to wear a face covering. Masks and face shields will be available but if someone refuses to wear either, they’ll be offered a ballot to go that can be filled out at home and mailed back or dropped at a dropbox.

If that voter wants to vote in person, Janna Haynes with Sacramento County says a designated voting area will be set up away from other booths and staff.

“We are preparing for scenarios,” Haynes said.

In San Joaquin County, CBS13 is learning a separate room has been set aside for maskless voters at the registrar of voters — one of the most popular polling locations in the area.

Starting Wednesday in El Dorado County, postcards will be distributed letting voters know what to expect when in-person voting starts on October 31. Outside voting will be available for anyone not wearing a face covering.

CBS13 spoke to voters dropping off their ballots at the county’s election headquarters.

“I think it’s really important for people to vote and so it’s important to accommodate them and if they don’t choose to wear a mask, they still have the right to vote and I think as long as the accommodations are reasonable,” one voter said.

“You want to protect your family members and you never know where you are going to pick it up,” another voter said.

All voting staff is required to wear PPE. Sacramento County says frequently-touched surfaces will be sanitized often and each booth will be sanitized after every voter.