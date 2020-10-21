OAKLAND (CBS13) — Authorities say a pickup truck towing a trailer led officers on a high-speed chase all the way from El Dorado Hills to near the entrance of the Bay Bridge.

California Highway Patrol says, around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers tried to pull over the driver for allegedly speeding along westbound Highway 50 near Silva Valley Parkway.

The driver kept on going, however. Officers say the pickup hit speeds over 100 mph at times.

Eventually, officers were able to hit the pickup with spike strips along westbound Interstate 80 near Willow Road. The chase then ended near the entrance of the Bay Bridge and the driver was taken into custody.

No one was hurt in the chase, CHP says.

The name of the driver has not been released at this point.