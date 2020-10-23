SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People in Old Sacramento are fed up with cars and motorcycles ripping through the streets doing burnouts and lewd behavior happening late at night.

“They come down on their Harleys. They come down in their classic cars. It’s like the Wild West,” Troy Pasik, the founder of Hoppy Brewing Company, said. “They’re being loud. They’re being obnoxious. There’s a fair amount of public drinking. Blaring your radio, spinning your tires. You name it; they’re doing it.”

Pasik said the late-night disturbances started at the end of May. Some who live in a nearby apartment complex told CBS13 they’re getting a front-row experience that they didn’t ask for.

“Sometimes when they do their donuts and their burnouts, I can smell it in my apartment for the next three hours,” Steven Bennett, who lives in Old Sacramento, said.

The community manager for Bennett’s apartment complex placed letters with earplugs attached to them on tenets’ doors. The purpose of the letters was to tell tenets what they should do to raise their concerns with city and business organization leaders to address these late-night nuisances.

It encouraged people to send in pictures or videos as well; providing email addresses to the City Manager of Sacramento Howard Chan and Old Sacramento Waterfront.

The late-night disturbances aren’t unnoticed by the Sacramento Police Department. It’s been placing extra officers for a few weeks now to address the late-night disturbances from Thursday through Sunday.

“In the last two weeks, they have done a great job to calm the situation down. But it is still extremely chaotic and unpredictably dangerous out here,” Bennett said.

Police said from the weekend of October 16 through the 18, at least seven noise or other traffic-related violations were issued and three DUI arrests were made.

A city spokesperson told CBS13 that he was not aware the City Manager has received emails from Old Sacramento residents over the past several days. But, the spokesperson said that the City Manager certainly is aware of the issues and supports the work the Sacramento Police Department is doing to address and alleviate those issues.