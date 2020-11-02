FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Officers have arrested a suspect in a shooting on Interstate 80 near Fairfield last week that left a 13-year-old boy hurt.

California Highway Patrol says, a little after 9 p.m. Friday, officers were alerted about a freeway shooting near Fairfield. The victim was driving along eastbound I-80 near Suisun Valley Road and stopped at the Cordelia Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility.

A few minutes later, an officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle on eastbound I-80 near Manual Campos Parkway.

The car exited at Lagoon Valley Road, then made a u-turn. Officers quickly swarmed the area and the suspect floored it back onto eastbound I-80.

CHP says the suspect reached speeds as high as 110 mph during the chase.

Eventually, the suspect exited at Leisure Town Road. Using a PIT maneuver, a CHP officer was able to stop the car and the chase ended. The suspect, whose name has not been released at this point, was arrested without further incident.

Officers say a 13-year-old boy who was in the other car shot at by the suspect suffered gunshot wounds to both of his legs. An officer rushed the teen to a nearby hospital due to an ambulance being delayed, CHP says.

The incident is still under investigation. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear.