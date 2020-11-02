GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Out of control fights, drugs and public urination forced a popular Nevada County brewery to close down.

Authorities suspended the liquor license at 1849 Brewing Company in Grass Valley and now the business must come up with a way to fix the problem. The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control posted a “notice of suspension” sign at the brewery last Friday, after a joint investigation with Grass Valley Police. The agency suspended the liquor license for 45 days, citing issues with fights, assaults, drugs and public urination.

“I’m from here in Grass Valley, been here over 40 years, and never heard any problems over there,” said Mike Thompson, a Grass Valley resident.

The locals CBS13 spoke to are rallying behind the business, saying they’ve never had an issue.

“I’ve never had a problem with them. And I’m the one who’s next door,” said Nicholas Reeves, a local business owner.

Reeves owns the Beach Hut Deli directly across the street from 1849 brewery. He said if there were a problem, he’d be the first to know.

“It’s always been the most relaxing, fun and cool place to be around. I don’t expect any issues over there ever. I’ve never had an issue over there ever,” Reeves said.

But state authorities and local police paint a different picture. They said there have been numerous calls for service at the brewery that go all the way back to May of last year.

The owner didn’t want to do an interview, but said the brewery had a recent influx of new clientele and that “we observed many customers who were obviously releasing a great amount of stress due to COVID, (i.e. employment problems and social isolation).”

The owner also said he’s working with police to fix the problem.

“It seemed to be fine. It wasn’t loud to me,” said Stephanie Heredia-Kushner.

Stephanie and her husband Stewart live in the apartments right next to 1849 Brewery. They said it was one of the last places to go in town.

“They were compliant, ’10 o’clock everybody please come inside’ and it was real good. Even with the band, the band stopped. Like, hey, people were just congregating,” said Stewart Kushner.

A business doing their best to adapt during COVID, feels they become victim to its second-hand effects.

“I go over there to make sure I have a safe night and not having that place kinda doesn’t feel right,” Reeves said.

1849’s owner said he plans to reopen in mid-December with new business management.