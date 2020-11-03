  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:foothill farms, Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting in north Sacramento County left one man hurt and another man dead Monday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 8:30 p.m., they got a report about several shots being heard along the 4100 block of Palm Avenue.

About 15 minutes later, a man showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. Deputies say he was able to tell people that the shooing happened near Hillsdale Boulevard and Greenholme Drive.

Deputies quickly responded to that neighborhood. A few minutes later, a second shooting victim shoed up at a different hospital.

That man was later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office says.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Detectives are now investigating the incident. No information about what possibly led up to the shooting, nor any possible suspect information has been released at this point.

Comments

Leave a Reply