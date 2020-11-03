SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting in north Sacramento County left one man hurt and another man dead Monday night.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 8:30 p.m., they got a report about several shots being heard along the 4100 block of Palm Avenue.
About 15 minutes later, a man showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. Deputies say he was able to tell people that the shooing happened near Hillsdale Boulevard and Greenholme Drive.
Deputies quickly responded to that neighborhood. A few minutes later, a second shooting victim shoed up at a different hospital.
That man was later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office says.
Detectives are now investigating the incident. No information about what possibly led up to the shooting, nor any possible suspect information has been released at this point.