ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A fiery crash shut down northbound Interstate 5 in Elk Grove late Monday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m., just south of the Laguna Boulevard off-ramp.

California Highway Patrol says a car-carrying big rig, for an unknown reason, drifted right off the roadway and hit a guardrail. The big rig then went to the left and hit a temporary k-rail in the center median.

The impact overturned the big rig and the car trailer it was hauling soon was engulfed in flames. It was carrying a total of eight vehicles, officers say.

Officers say the driver of the big rig managed to get out and no injuries were reported.

All lanes of northbound I-5 were closed through the lane night and early morning hours as crews cleaned up the mess, but the freeway is now back open.