SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Election day countdown has begun for counties across Northern California. An all-time high voter turnout is expected on Election Day and poll workers in Sacramento County are prepared for an in-person voter surge.

At age 17, Cesar Calderon can’t vote, but he’s working at Sacramento County polling sites.

“It’s a big job but I know that everyone will do it to the best of their ability,” Calderon said. “It’s amazing to see as a country how we come together to get our voices heard. I’ve seen a record amount of people voting by mail and in person.”

Sacramento County has already received a record number of ballots.

“Through Sunday the 1st we had 53% voter turnout,” Sacramento County spokesperson Janna Haynes said.

READ: Judge Calls Gov. Newsom’s Vote-By-Mail Executive Order ‘Improper,’ But Ruling Won’t Affect Tuesday’s Election

That means only 47% of registered voters still have to vote in Sacramento County. Two other key counties are also seeing record numbers. In Stanislaus County half of the registered voters have already cast their ballots and 47% of voters in San Joaquin County have done the same.

At this point, all three counties are seeing a higher voter turnout than they did during the 2016 general election.

“And that’s with a ton of ballots not yet processed,” Haynes said.

Still, she’s expecting an election day surge.

“We’ve seen it every year. By far the most in-person voters show up on election day,” Haynes said.

Election officers in Sacramento County are prepared for that surge of voters on Tuesday.

“Our election officers are trained in de-escalation tactics. We asked that people adhere to the rules we have set in place about what you’re wearing or electioneering. Be respectful so that everyone who wants to vote can do so without feeling unsafe,” Haynes said.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Polling place officers will cut off voting lines by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. All voters in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot.

Sacramento County is expecting to have its finalized ballot count one week after election day.