STOCKTON (CBS13) — The moments leading up to a man’s death were caught on newly-released body cam video from Stockton Police.

Shortly after officers tackled 29-year-old Shayne Sutherland, he died.

Officials say on the night of the incident, dispatch received a call for a cab to the ampm at an ARCO gas station. Moments later, another call came in from a rattled employee inside that same Stockton ampm store. The caller asked for “police as soon as possible because this guy is trying to threaten us and has ahold of a bottle of wine and just, just, he’s gonna throw it at us.”

Officers found Sutherland blocking the register. Body cam footage shows officers escorting Sutherland out and searching him while he denies threatening anyone. Sutherland then made a surprise admission, telling the officer he’s high on cocaine.

But when he’s asked about where he lives, things escalated and Sutherland appears to try and run away, getting into a scuffle with the officers. As Sutherland fought with officers, one officer managed to hold him down with his body while the other used a baton to press against Sutherland’s shoulders.

Sutherland became unresponsive after he was handcuffed. He later died at an area hospital.

The police encounter is under investigation. Officials said an autopsy did not find any injuries, but the toxicology results are still pending.

