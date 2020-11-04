GENERAL ELECTION:See the results of the California Nov 3. 2020 General Election.
By Elisabeth Smith
WINTERS (CBS13) — A Winters teenager was cited last week for reportedly doing “donuts” in Winters Middle School parking lot.

The Winters Police Department said it received multiple calls last Thursday about a black Mustang doing donuts in the parking lot on Anderson Avenue. The vehicle had left before officers arrived, but a neighbor gave them the number of a temporary license plate and a description of the driver.

An officer identified the driver as a 17-year-old Winters resident after getting images of the vehicle from the school’s security cameras.

The driver was cited for misdemeanor “exhibition of speed” and referred to the Winters Police Department’s Juvenile Diversion Program, which focuses on restorative justice. The teen will have to meet with a detective and perform community service as part of the program.

