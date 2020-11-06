NYACK (CBS13) — At Boreal Mountain Resort the slopes are still dry and brown, the chair lifts barely blowing in the wind, but on Friday, the snowfall began to pick up and the winter weather is just getting started.

“Getting the cold temperatures is one thing, it’s been so warm with the moisture coming in, it lays perfect groundwork for our snowmaking system to work at its best,” said Amy Ohran, General Manager at Boreal.

PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs and dry conditions have delayed the resort in snowmaking.

Lake Tahoe could see up to a foot of snow this weekend, the first of the season, which would set up the perfect conditions to fire up the snow guns at the resort.

“It can paint a pretty good paint of white out here in just a short amount of time,” said Ohran.

A Friday drive up the hill on Interstate 80 brought changing temperatures, from rain and sleet plastering the windshield to bright blue sky on the horizon. At Donner Summit, the elevation is 7,000 feet. Ben, who works at the gas station there, says the flurries weren’t enough to stay around.

“I live in the neighborhood and it snowed all morning it just didn’t stick,” he said.

He’s hoping this storm will let him get on the slopes and keep Tahoe cold through the rest of the year.

“It’s the whole reason of living out here,” he said.

Caltrans is gearing up to keep the roads clear this weekend. They’re hoping to keep folks safe.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Some people are coming into town in search of the snow. CBS13 met Lance who drove 15 hours at the first sign of winter weather.

“I think we’re going to stay a couple of extra days just to hit some fresh snow if we can get lucky for it,” he said.

Caltrans are waiting to see if they will initiate chain controls if the snow sticks.

At the resort, they need consistency, at least a few hours of 28-degree temperatures or colder to make that snow.