DENAIR (CBS13) — Law enforcement officers say they were forced to fire at a Denair man after a chaotic incident that ended with a Bobcat tractor crashing through a fence and driving at citizens and deputies.

The incident happened back on Nov. 8 in unincorporated Denair. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says deputies originally responded to the 1800 block of North Gratton Road.

Several people had called 911 to report a man in the middle of the road armed with a 2×4, yelling profanities at people and not letting vehicles pass.

By the time deputies arrived, the man had gone home. Deputies identified him as 79-year-old Seo Myong Yang and were able to talk to his wife, who said the couple would seek mental health treatment later in the week. Deputies backed off, seeing as no crimes had been committed at this point.

However, less than a half-hour later, the sheriff’s office says they got another 911 call that reported Yang becoming more erratic and dangerous. Deputies believe it was Yang’s wife who called 911.

Deputies soon arrived at the property again, this time finding Yang allegedly driving a Bobcat tractor recklessly. Yang reportedly refused to comply with the deputies’ orders.

At some point during the confrontation, deputies say Yang crashed the tractor through a fence and onto a public road. Yang then allegedly drove the tractor at deputies and citizens – prompting deputies to shoot Yang.

Even after he was taken down, Yang allegedly continued to act defiantly and also asked deputies to kill him.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Yang is expected to survive his injuries and will be booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center once he is medically cleared.

No deputies or bystanders were hurt in the incident.

Detectives say they will be releasing deputy body camera video soon that will illustrate the events leading up to and after the shooting.