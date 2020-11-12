AUBURN (CBS13) — An Auburn volunteer group wants to bring the classroom home by building free desks for students.

The Auburn Host Lions Club is working with local education officials to find kids who need a place to work. It takes them a little less than an hour to build each desk. They say Home Depot saves them a lot of time by cutting the desktops for them.

The plan is to try and make learning at home a little better for kids who don’t get to see their friends at school.

“I’m hoping that we’re gonna get a lot of responses from this and just make one kid happy at a time,” Randy Maki, president of the Auburn Host Lions Club, said.

If your child needs a desk, you can reach out to the Placer County Office of Education in Auburn.

