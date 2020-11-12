SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Time is running out for businesses in Sacramento County to operate indoors, but now there’s a movement to revolt. Some businesses say their survival may depend on the city where they’re located.

“They are cannibalizing the heart of the community,” said Bill Taylor with Willie’s in midtown.

He is frustrated, frying up the final indoor meals before another tier change. With 30 years in the Sacramento restaurant industry, Taylor says business owners are ready to revolt.

“This movement, it’s getting organized, and there’s going to be some blowback on these guys who are imposing these rules,” he said.

In a letter to state health leaders, businesses in Sacramento want the state to change the tiered system to allow restaurants, museums and fitness centers to continue to operate indoors.

READ: California Surpasses Grim Milestone Of 1 Million COVID-19 Cases

The letter was signed by city organizations that represent 35 percent of total restaurants in Sacramento. It was sent directly to the State Health Department. But not every city, or business, has an advocate.

“Anything would be a big help,” said Jeff Korec who owns Pasta Queen in Gold River, an unincorporated part of Sacramento County. He says because of where his restaurant is, he’s not affiliated with any city or business organization that could help him fight the tier changes.

“I feel like we get a lot less support than we would if we were in Citrus Heights or Rancho Cordova, or Folsom where there’s a local government that’s willing to support their local businesses,” Korec said.

He calls the tier system, “a one size fits all approach,” that may drive businesses in smaller communities, with less support, out for good.

“I can see a number of them that may not make it this time,” Korec said.

The Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce says they representing businesses in 22 cities and six counties in the Sacramento region and says they are having conversations with state leaders about how to help small businesses they say are unfairly targeted.

More from CBS Sacramento: