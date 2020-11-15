ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – One teen is dead and two other teens are in the hospital after a crash near the Roseville Galleria on Sunday evening, the Californian Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the Highway 65 off-ramp for Galleria Boulevard.

Authorities said the individuals – two males and one female – were between the ages of 17 and 19. According to the CHP, one of the boys died in the crash.

Investigators said it is believed the crash happened as a result of the vehicle taking the exit from the highway at a high rate of speed, causing the car to go off the roadway. No other vehicles were involved.

The two survivors were described as having major to moderate injuries.

At around 9:50 p.m., authorities said the Galleria Boulevard off-ramp would be closed for another 30 to 45 minutes.

More from CBS Sacramento: